On The Beach Group (OTB) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OTB. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Numis Securities lowered On The Beach Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 663 ($8.58) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

LON:OTB opened at GBX 419.75 ($5.43) on Thursday. On The Beach Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 600 ($7.77).

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of package holidays to short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom. It also provides its services through eBeach.se Website in Sweden, as well as through eBeach.no Website in Norway.

