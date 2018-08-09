Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Olympic Steel in a report issued on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Rosenfeld now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.37.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th.

Olympic Steel opened at $24.20 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com . Olympic Steel has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $246.70 million, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.23. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,847,000. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 206,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 59,219 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $930,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

