Olin (OLN) PT Raised to $42.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OLN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Olin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olin has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.20.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin stock opened at $30.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Olin has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. analysts forecast that Olin will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

Olin announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Olin by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,442,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $560,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,276 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Olin by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 7,577,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $217,632,000 after purchasing an additional 139,899 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Olin by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,313,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,916,000 after purchasing an additional 54,770 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Olin by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,934,000 after purchasing an additional 91,380 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $33,093,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.