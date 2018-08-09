Old National Bancorp (ONB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hilliard Lyons cut Old National Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Hovde Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Old National Bancorp traded down $0.10, hitting $19.45, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 16,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,277. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.05 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

