Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line opened at $147.20 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $93.29 and a 1-year high of $164.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Argus began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.62.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total value of $118,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,990.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

