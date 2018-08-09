OGE Energy (OGE) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90 to $2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.01.

OGE Energy traded up $0.59, hitting $36.90, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 60,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.24. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.66.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered OGE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.29.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

