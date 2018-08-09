Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 95.34%. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million.

Oaktree Specialty Lending traded up $0.05, hitting $4.98, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 301,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,216. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The company has a market cap of $700.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 14,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $74,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 123,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $619,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,095. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OCSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $6.00 price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Finance Corp., is a specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing customized one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The Company provides companies with flexible financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans, and preferred equity.

