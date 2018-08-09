NVR, Inc. (NVR) Stake Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of NVR worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,002,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of NVR by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of NVR by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross purchased 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,995.20 per share, with a total value of $209,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at $192,264,883.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddie Arthur Grier sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,722.12, for a total transaction of $293,988.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193 shares in the company, valued at $525,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,656 shares of company stock worth $56,553,467. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NVR opened at $2,726.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.67. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,606.85 and a 1 year high of $3,700.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The construction company reported $49.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $46.21 by $2.84. NVR had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $35.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 189.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on NVR to $3,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “$2,892.50” rating and issued a $3,100.00 target price (down from $3,450.00) on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,341.50.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

