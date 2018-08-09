NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) Stake Boosted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 2,003.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $89.10 on Thursday. NV5 Global Inc has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $104.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.45 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, Chairman Dickerson Wright sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $481,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $84,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,449 shares of company stock worth $2,468,472. 25.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on NV5 Global from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

