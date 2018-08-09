Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (JPS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of JPS stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $8.87. 8,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,802. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $10.47.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund, formerly Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is high current income consistent with capital preservation. The Fund’s secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value.

