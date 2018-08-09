Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYV)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYV stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $15.54.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New York income taxes. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return.

