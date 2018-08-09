Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd opened at $12.53 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $14.57.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

