Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NUV stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,853. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $10.46.

