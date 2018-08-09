NUVEEN Mun 2021/COM to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NHA)

NUVEEN Mun 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of NUVEEN Mun 2021/COM traded up $0.05, reaching $9.47, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 5,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,440. NUVEEN Mun 2021/COM has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

About NUVEEN Mun 2021/COM

There is no company description available for Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term.

