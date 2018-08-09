Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 21.0% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund traded up $0.03, reaching $23.71, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,004. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to generate attractive total returns through opportunistic investments in mortgage-backed security (MBS). It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in non-agency residential MBS and commercial MBS.

