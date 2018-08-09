NUVEEN MN Qlty/SHS (NMS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

NUVEEN MN Qlty/SHS (NYSE:NMS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

NUVEEN MN Qlty/SHS has increased its dividend by an average of 76.2% per year over the last three years.

Get NUVEEN MN Qlty/SHS alerts:

Shares of NMS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.30. 2,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,183. NUVEEN MN Qlty/SHS has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $15.83.

There is no company description available for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for NUVEEN MN Qlty/SHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NUVEEN MN Qlty/SHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.