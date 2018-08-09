Nuveen High Income Dec 2018 Trgt Trm Fnd (JHA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 4th

Nuveen High Income Dec 2018 Trgt Trm Fnd (NYSE:JHA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

NYSE JHA remained flat at $$9.86 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,100. Nuveen High Income Dec 2018 Trgt Trm Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12.

In other Nuveen High Income Dec 2018 Trgt Trm Fnd news, VP David J. Lamb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Nuveen High Income Dec 2018 Trgt Trm Fnd

Nuveen High Income December 2018 Target Term Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end fund. The Fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Fund invests in at least 80% of their managed assets in corporate debt securities. The Fund invests at least 80% of their managed assets in securities that are rated below investment grade and invests no more than 15% of the Fund’s managed asset in securities that are rated lower, or are unrated.

