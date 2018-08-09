Nuveen High Income Dec 2018 Trgt Trm Fnd (JHA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 4th

Nuveen High Income Dec 2018 Trgt Trm Fnd (NYSE:JHA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

NYSE JHA remained flat at $$9.86 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,100. Nuveen High Income Dec 2018 Trgt Trm Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12.

In other Nuveen High Income Dec 2018 Trgt Trm Fnd news, VP David J. Lamb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nuveen High Income December 2018 Target Term Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end fund. The Fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Fund invests in at least 80% of their managed assets in corporate debt securities. The Fund invests at least 80% of their managed assets in securities that are rated below investment grade and invests no more than 15% of the Fund’s managed asset in securities that are rated lower, or are unrated.

