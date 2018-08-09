Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund traded up $0.01, reaching $7.94, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 23,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,159. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $8.65.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are high current income and total return. The Fund meets its investment objectives by investing approximately 70% of its managed assets in senior secured and second lien loans, and up to 30% of its managed assets across the capital structure of companies (including equity securities) with a primary focus on high yield bonds, convertible securities and other forms of income-producing securities.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.