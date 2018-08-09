Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NCA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0285 per share on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NCA opened at $9.61 on Thursday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

There is no company description available for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund.

