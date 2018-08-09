Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NUW)

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund traded up $0.04, reaching $15.34, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,893. Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and its secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return. The Fund seeks to provide monthly tax-free income exempt from federal income tax, including alternative minimum tax (AMT); after tax total returns from an investment grade portfolio, and portfolio diversification.

