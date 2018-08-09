Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 491.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,596,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,661,000 after buying an additional 2,988,583 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.8% during the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,702,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,567,000 after buying an additional 61,755 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 28.4% during the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 610,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after buying an additional 135,063 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nutrien from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Nutrien from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nutrien from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

NTR opened at $56.62 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

