NuStar GP Holdings, LLC (NSH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NuStar GP Holdings, LLC (NYSE:NSH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSH shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of NuStar GP in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NuStar GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuStar GP in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on NuStar GP from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NuStar GP by 8.7% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in NuStar GP in the second quarter valued at $3,447,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in NuStar GP by 42.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in NuStar GP by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in NuStar GP in the second quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

NuStar GP stock remained flat at $$13.70 during trading on Thursday. NuStar GP has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $588.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.34.

About NuStar GP

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC, through its ownership interests in NuStar Energy L.P., engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. The company is also involved in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It has pipelines in the United States; and terminal and storage facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, as well as the Netherlands, including St.

