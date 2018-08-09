NuStar Energy (NS) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on NuStar Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NuStar Energy from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised NuStar Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.56.

NuStar Energy traded up $0.83, hitting $28.28, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 46,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,265. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $42.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $486.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director William E. Greehey acquired 413,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,486,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,277,623.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 164,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 129,842 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Catawba Capital Management VA purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in Texas. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

