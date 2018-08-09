Nucleus Vision Trading Down 23.9% Over Last 7 Days (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $34.14 million and approximately $770,664.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Bitbns, Koinex and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015446 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010112 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000396 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00347589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00192899 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000176 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00014076 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.51 or 0.07907963 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,436,425,098 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Zebpay, IDEX, Binance, Ethfinex, CoinBene and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

