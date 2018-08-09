NRG Energy (NRG) PT Raised to $40.00 at Bank of America

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its target price raised by analysts at Bank of America from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

NRG Energy opened at $34.20 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.02.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.55). NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 29.44% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $305,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,396.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,125,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,371,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,477 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 345,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 803.2% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the period.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

