Nostrum Oil & Gas (NOG) Given New GBX 420 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) had its price target boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 380 ($4.92) to GBX 420 ($5.44) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NOG. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas to a sector performer rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 415 ($5.37) to GBX 395 ($5.11) in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.57) price objective on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 407 ($5.27).

Get Nostrum Oil & Gas alerts:

NOG stock traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 260 ($3.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,363. Nostrum Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of GBX 244 ($3.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 535 ($6.93).

In other news, insider Simon Byrne acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £36,400 ($47,119.74).

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.