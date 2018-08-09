Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.25. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY18 guidance to ~$4.85 EPS.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line traded up $2.13, reaching $51.06, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 301,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $61.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Bank of America set a $72.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.92.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,068,011.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,765,706.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 10,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $523,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,442.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,001 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

