NorthWestern (NWE) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NorthWestern earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.8422412251418 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.18. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $64.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $261.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.14 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 10.28%. NorthWestern’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “$58.28” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.20.

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $70,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

