Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Holdings Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $48,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 156.2% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 57.1% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $294.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $264.35 and a 12 month high of $360.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $365.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $414.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.78.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,328,694.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,441,190.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,867 shares of company stock worth $7,719,495 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

