Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NOG) Short Interest Up 4.9% in July

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,194,183 shares, an increase of 4.9% from the July 13th total of 18,298,602 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,422,055 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Northern Oil & Gas traded up $0.02, hitting $3.33, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 7,274,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,277,867. Northern Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities set a $6.00 target price on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 target price on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Capital One Financial raised Northern Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $3.00 target price on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 19.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 28,886 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $350,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $1,217,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 227.3% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 278,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 193,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 145.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 199,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 117,800 shares during the last quarter.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

