Nordson (NDSN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

NDSN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Wellington Shields downgraded Nordson from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $135.00 price objective on Nordson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Nordson from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.60.

NDSN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.47. The company had a trading volume of 15,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.84. Nordson has a 52 week low of $107.16 and a 52 week high of $151.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Nordson had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Nordson will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,416,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,143,000 after acquiring an additional 105,461 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Nordson by 64.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,220,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,436 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nordson by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,280,000 after purchasing an additional 80,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nordson by 34.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 840,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,605,000 after purchasing an additional 217,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 472,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,453,000 after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

