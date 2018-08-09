NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (NRBAY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRBAY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get NORDEA Bk AB SW/S alerts:

NRBAY opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.64. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $13.82.

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRBAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 10.57%. research analysts predict that NORDEA Bk AB SW/S will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S Company Profile

Nordea Bank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for personal customers, small and medium business, and corporates and financial institutions in the Nordic and Baltic Sea region. It operates through Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management segments.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NORDEA Bk AB SW/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORDEA Bk AB SW/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.