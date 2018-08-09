Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $34.01 Million Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $34,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 401.7% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,439,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,623 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 355.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,176,000 after acquiring an additional 543,392 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 420.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 452,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,948,000 after acquiring an additional 366,023 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 49.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 827,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,796,000 after acquiring an additional 274,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $44,438,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ServiceNow opened at $186.13 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $194.81. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $631.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.58.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total value of $74,953.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,202.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 18,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.98, for a total value of $3,210,403.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,420,674.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,687 shares of company stock valued at $50,799,375 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

