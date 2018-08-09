Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $19.23 Million Holdings in General Motors (GM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,149 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $19,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $120,141,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 13.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,874,605 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $903,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,964 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 232.3% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,707,589 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $98,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,666 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 48.6% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,112,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $185,805,000 after buying an additional 1,672,528 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,422,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Motors opened at $37.71 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. General Motors has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $46.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.62 billion. General Motors had a positive return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.21.

In related news, EVP Alan S. Batey sold 215,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $9,276,611.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,387.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

