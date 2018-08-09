Noble Financial Upgrades Ducommun (DCO) to “Buy”

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Noble Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Noble Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DCO. ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ducommun from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $154.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $89,343.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,181.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $53,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,650 shares of company stock valued at $328,125. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 437.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

