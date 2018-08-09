Noble Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for ACCO Brands (ACCO)

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BWS Financial set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACCO Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $14.63.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.85 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.17%.

In related news, SVP Joseph S. Pekala sold 20,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $276,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 21.7% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 312,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 11.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 113,907 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 90.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 67.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 180,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 72,790 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,560,000 after purchasing an additional 71,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

