NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.28.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NMIH shares. TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of NMI from $16.25 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of NMI from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

In other NMI news, SVP Julie Norberg sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $52,425.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Claudia J. Merkle sold 29,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $499,993.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,908 shares of company stock worth $5,245,255. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.5% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 9.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NMI traded down $0.05, reaching $21.60, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,267. NMI has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. NMI had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter. equities research analysts expect that NMI will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

