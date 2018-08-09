NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Raises Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owned 0.35% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XENE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares during the period. Knott David M grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 114,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 155,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

XENE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

XENE stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $11.30.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,872.67% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies.

