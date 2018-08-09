NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Invests $439,000 in Cactus Inc (WHD) Stock

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,961,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cactus by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 133,213 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cactus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Shares of WHD stock opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cactus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.03.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $138.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Cactus Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cactus to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Cactus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Cactus in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and rent a range of engineered wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company’s products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, face frame, frameless, full overlay cabinets, flush inset cabinetry and furniture. Cactus was founded in August, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.