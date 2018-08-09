NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Buys Shares of 50,000 Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 384.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,475,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 1,170,838 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 56,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 17,797 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 16,762 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on LPI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Williams Capital set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.28.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum opened at $8.77 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $351.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.75 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 51.05% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue was up 87.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

