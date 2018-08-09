NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Buys Shares of 27,000 Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 535,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

In other Select Energy Services news, insider Gary Gillette sold 12,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $173,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Select Energy Services stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Select Energy Services Inc has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 2.44.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 276.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Select Energy Services Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

