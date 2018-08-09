Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFI. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 35.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 181.3% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Armstrong Flooring opened at $16.00 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Armstrong Flooring Inc has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $333.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.00 million. equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong Flooring Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.