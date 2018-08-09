Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $161,000 Position in AmTrust Financial Services Inc (AFSI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:AFSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Ariel Gorelik sold 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $61,707.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “$14.58” rating and set a $14.75 price objective on shares of AmTrust Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Shares of AFSI opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. AmTrust Financial Services Inc has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. AmTrust Financial Services had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. equities analysts predict that AmTrust Financial Services Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmTrust Financial Services Profile

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc provides property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Commercial Business, Specialty Risk and Extended Warranty, and Specialty Program. The Small Commercial Business segment offers workers' compensation insurance products; and commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products, such as commercial property, general liability, inland marine, employment practices liability, commercial automobile, and umbrella coverage to small businesses.

