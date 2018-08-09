Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $142,000 Position in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (HLT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 159,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,402,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 580.7% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period.

Get Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock alerts:

HLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock stock opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 50.91%. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.