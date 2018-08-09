Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 24,800 Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of LSB Industries worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in LSB Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 105,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised LSB Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th.

Shares of LXU opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.47. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 12.81%.

LSB Industries Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (AN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU).

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.