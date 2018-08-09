Nike Inc (NKE) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 166.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 675,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,842 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nike were worth $53,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 50,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,959 shares in the company, valued at $13,437,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 2,907 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $223,402.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,778 shares of company stock valued at $46,116,326 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, June 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Sunday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.46.

Shares of NKE opened at $80.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nike Inc has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $81.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nike declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

