Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Invests $2.07 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Stock

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $125,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.35.

Shares of PepsiCo opened at $113.49 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $166.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

