Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $6.51 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for about 1.3% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,291,935,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Nutrien by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,687,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,439,000 after acquiring an additional 496,801 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,335,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,179,000 after acquiring an additional 331,876 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,312,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Nutrien by 491.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,596,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,583 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several analysts have commented on NTR shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. TD Securities downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of Nutrien opened at $56.87 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.67. Nutrien Ltd has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.83%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.