Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Grows Holdings in Carnival Corp (CCL)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth $463,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,670 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 804,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,086,000 after acquiring an additional 48,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 138,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Carnival opened at $58.60 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 target price on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Carnival from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Carnival from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $314,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

