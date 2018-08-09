Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Acquires Shares of 56,100 Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 56,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,438,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,890,000 after purchasing an additional 643,825 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,665,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,387,000 after purchasing an additional 116,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,943,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,520,000 after purchasing an additional 304,292 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 22.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,614,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,168,000 after purchasing an additional 295,950 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,483,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,336,000 after purchasing an additional 262,082 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BERY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. Berry Global Group Inc has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

